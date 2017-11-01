House Releases 2018 Schedule, Second Session to Start Jan. 3

The House released its schedule for the second session of the 115th Congress Wednesday afternoon.

Leadership expects representatives to reconvene Jan. 3, 2018 after the winter break.

The House will be out of Washington for a full week in the months of January, February, March, April, May and July before leaving for summer recess July 27. The time away is overall comparable to the 2017 calendar until fall.

As 2018 campaigns near, the House will be out of D.C. for a full month starting Oct. 13.

Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer called on Republicans to use the second session more effectively than the first.

“It is my hope that they will use our limited time in session next year in a more productive manner than they have this year. Republicans have wasted this year on failed attempt after failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act – a goal that the American people do not share,” the Maryland Democrat said in a statement.

He also made an appeal for increased bipartisanship.

“Next year, House Republicans should choose to work with Democrats rather than continuing to pursue everything in a partisan fashion, which has only exposed their deep divisions and mired the House in chaos and dysfunction.”

See the full schedule here and here.