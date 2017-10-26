House Passes Budget Resolution Paving Way for Tax Package

The House passed a budget resolution that is the GOP’s vehicle for a tax measure. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The House on Thursday passed a fiscal 2018 budget resolution in name only, with supporters acknowledging it was little more than a vehicle for a still-developing tax measure.

“Most importantly this budget that we passed today brings us one step closer to tax reform,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said.

The House agreed, 216-212, to the motion to concur in the Senate amendment to the fiscal 2018 budget resolution that would provide for $3.1 trillion in new budget authority in fiscal 2018, not including off-budget accounts.

It would allow the cap on defense spending to be raised to $640 billion for fiscal 2018, without the need for offsets. It would require the Senate Finance Committee to report legislation under the budget reconciliation process that would increase the deficit by no more than $1.5 trillion over the period of fiscal 2018 through fiscal 2027.

The measure has now cleared both chambers.

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin said he voted “no” on the budget over concerns about the state and local tax deduction.

“Hopefully between now and then we’re able to work out a reasonable understanding,” he said of the upcoming release of the tax bill and the wish from him and other members from high-tax states to at least partially maintain the deduction.

“From the meetings we’ve been given strong indications that a change is coming,” Zeldin said.

New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur gave a thumbs down when asked how he was voting on the budget as he walked into the chamber.

The president tweeted.

Big news - Budget just passed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2017

The White House followed with a statement applauding Congress for passing the measure.

“[President Donald Trump] looks forward to further cooperation with Congress to advance the Administration’s pro-growth and pro-jobs agenda,” the statement said.

Ryan said collaboration with the administration continues.

“We’re working very closely with the White House on this,” he said. There will be “no surprises” with their counterparts in the administration or the Senate, Ryan said.

For members concerned about the state and local deduction Ryan said, “I believe that the Ways and Means Committee will be working with these members in particular to find a solution.”

Rep. John Katko, one of the New York Republicans who voted against the fiscal 2018 budget resolution, said members opposed to scrapping the state and local tax deduction received assurances from House GOP leaders that a compromise would be reached before the final tax bill is released.

“We’re all willing to be flexible. We’re all willing to find a compromise. We want to make it clear to them that we’re not going to stand for language in the budget which basically said the state and local deduction is one of our targeted things to take out,” Katko told reporters.

Katko said there was no specific compromise proposal laid out by leaders during a post-vote meeting with GOP members from high-tax states, but they discussed the “contours” of a potential fix. Katko said the ideas discussed seemed favorable to members representing most parts of New York state, but there were still concerns about how those ideas could impact taxpayers in New York City.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi admonished Republicans.

“They drew a line in the sand between middle-class and working families and the very wealthy and corporate America in our country,” the California Democrat said, calling the legislation “an assault on the middle class.”

The 20 GOP nays: