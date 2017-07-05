How House Leaders Spend Independence Day Recess

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Paul D. Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, pictured prepping for the 2017 inauguration, are spending most of the Independence Day recess in their districts. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

The No. 2 House Republican and Democratic leaders spent Independence Day in Washington at the Capitol Fourth celebration, while the top House leaders were participating in parades and spending time with family.

Speaker Paul D. Ryan participated in two parades this July Fourth, in Oak Creek and Franklin in Wisconsin, and he will be touring local businesses in his 1st District over the next couple of days, his spokesman Brendan Buck said.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi “does not have a public schedule during this recess and is enjoying time with her family,” spokesman Drew Hammill said.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will spend the remainder of the recess at home in California’s 23rd District, according to spokesman Matt Sparks. It appears McCarthy spent Independence Day in Washington, D.C., based on a photo and video he posted on Instagram.

House Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer of Maryland also spent Tuesday at the Capitol Fourth concert, and also attending the Wounded Warrior reception, spokeswoman Mariel Saez said. Hoyer posted a picture on Instagram of himself with McCarthy at the celebration.

On Wednesday, Hoyer held a roundtable with patient advocates to discuss the Republicans’ health care bill, Saez said. He was also scheduled to tour the Holocaust Collections, Conservation, and Research Center and receive a briefing on their work, as well as meet with Aminta H. Breaux, the new president of Bowie State University, located in his district.

Hoyer will also meet with Maureen Murphy, the new president of the College of Southern Maryland, on Thursday.

A spokesman for Chief Deputy Whip Patrick T. McHenry, who is taking over whip duties while Steve Scalise continues to recover from injuries sustained in the congressional baseball practice shooting, did not return a request for comment.

McHenry posted an Independence Day video message on his social media pages. “As we enjoy our holiday with family and friends, remember we’re all blessed to be Americans,” he said in the video.