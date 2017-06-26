Ethics Committee Investigating Luján, Conyers and House Staffer

Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee along with Ben Ray Luján and a House staffer. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

The House Ethics Committee acknowledged Monday it is investigating Reps. Ben Ray Luján, John Conyers and House staffer Michael Collins.

The panel did not disclose details of its inquiry. Since the probe was referred to the House committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics, details of the OCE’s reports are expected to be made public August 9.

It is unclear if the inquiries are related, but all three cases were sent to the committee by OCE on May 11. The announcement kicks off a 45-day public comment period required by the panel after a referral is transmitted to the committee from OCE. The OCE is independent of Congress.

Luján is the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee from New Mexico. Conyers, a Democrat from Michigan, is considered to be the dean of the House as the chamber’s longest continuously serving member.

Collins works has served for many years as chief of staff for Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

