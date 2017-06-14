House Cancels Votes in Wake of Shooting

The shooting at the GOP practice in Alexandria prompted House leaders to cancel votes. (CQ Roll Call)

The House canceled floor votes on Tuesday in the wake of the shooting at the Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.,

Several hearings across the Capitol, including an Appropriations subcommittee that was due to examine the budget of the Capitol Police, were canceled or postponed.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., two Capitol Police officers, as well as unidentified staffers, were shot.

The House floor and hearings weren't the only events going silent. Democratic lawmakers were set to announce this morning they were filing a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump has violated the Constitution’s “foreign emoluments clause” by retaining interest in his business empire. But those lawmakers, led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and House Judiciary ranking member John Conyers Jr., of Michigan, postponed their event, which was set for 10 a.m. in the Senate Lyndon Baines Johnson room.

Here is a listing of postponements and reschedulings that we will update

Postponed:

Senate Appropriations — Subcommittee on Legislative Branch hearing on the budget estimates and justification for fiscal 2018 for the Senate Sergeant at Arms and the Capitol Police.

House Homeland Security markup of bill (HR 2825) to authorize the Homeland Security Department.

House Ways and Means markup of six measures on foster youth and substance abuse.

House Energy and Commerce subcommittees on health and energy have postponed hearings on safety net programs and energy security.

House State-Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s presentation of his department’s international programs budget has been postponed and may be rescheduled for later Wednesday. The subcommittee is still scheduled to consider the State Department’s budget at 2 p.m.

House Natural Resources hearing on a draft bill that would expand opportunities for recreational shooting on federal lands and change federal gun laws related to rifle ammunition.

Rescheduled:

House Foreign Affairs hearing on the fiscal 2018 budget originally scheduled for 9 a.m. has been rescheduled for 10 a.m.

House Education and the Workforce hearing on changes to the National Labor Relations Act has been rescheduled for 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

House Judiciary markup of refugee legislation originally scheduled for 10:00 a.m is now happening at noon.

House Financial Services markup of bills related to the reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program has been postponed from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Katherine Tully McManus contributed to this story.