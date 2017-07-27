Politics

Live: Updates From the Senate's Vote-a-Rama Night

The Senate will consider a series of amendments to its health care overhaul efforts

Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., hold a press conference to demand assurances on the "skinny" health care repeal bill in the Capitol on Thursday.(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The Senate is expected to be in session through the night and possibly into the morning hours of Friday to consider amendments to the bill Republicans want to use to repeal parts of the 2010 health care law. 

The health care effort is attached to a budget process known as reconciliation, which traditionally comes to a conclusion with an all-night vote-a-rama session on the Senate floor where members consider dozens upon dozens of amendments.

Roll Call will be covering the chamber until the Senate gavels out. Here’s a running list (the most recent reports will appear first) of updates on the bill’s status, reports on the senators’ activities around the building, photos from the Capitol and other observances:

6:40 p.m. |

6:40 p.m. |

5:24 p.m. |

4:49 p.m.Chaos consumes the so-called skinny bill, which Joe Williams, Rema Rahman and Lindsey McPherson report in detail is a massive gamble for GOP senators. The skinny option would need to be voted on in the Senate to be added to the bill. While the language is yet to be released, experts have warned that the rumored outline of the bill could collapse the individual health insurance market.

3:27 p.m. Cots are seen being wheeled toward the majority leader's office to prepare for the night.

A Capitol employee pushes a bed in the Capitol toward Sen. Mitch McConnell's office. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
A Capitol employee pushes a bed in the Capitol toward Sen. Mitch McConnell's office. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: 2017 democrats health-care newsletter-out policy politics republicans senate Arizona Budget health care House John McCain leadership Lindsey Graham Mitch McConnell Ohio Republicans Ron Johnson Senate south carolina wisconsin HEAL