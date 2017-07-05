Auschwitz Memorial Tells Higgins ‘It’s not a stage’

Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins says the concentration camp at Auschwitz gives him a “sober feeling of commitment” to protect the U.S. from the “evils of the world.” (Lee Johnson Media via YouTube)

Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins was criticized for posting a video of himself at the former Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz for political commentary.

The five-minute video, posted to Lee Johnson Media, shows Higgins at one point in a gas chambers used to exterminate Jews and others people before making a commentary about the United States and national security.

“It’s hard to walk away from the gas chambers and ovens without a very sober feeling of commitment — unwavering commitment — to make damn sure that the United States of America is protected from the evils of the world,” Higgins says in the video, in which he speaks to the camera in different spots around the grounds of one of the camps.

The Auschwitz Memorial’s official Twitter account said “there should be mournful silence” inside the gas chamber.

Everyone has the right to personal reflections. However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It's not a stage. https://t.co/AN5aA1bYEU — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 4, 2017

It is estimated that nearly 1 million Jews and more than 100,000 Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and other nationalities died at the camps, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

