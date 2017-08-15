Here’s How Republicans Reacted After Trump (Again) Flip-Flopped on Charlottesville

A man carries an American flag during a protest against racism and the violence over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 14, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

An unprecedented outpouring of congressional Republicans reacted Tuesday as President Donald Trump flipped his position (again) on last weekend’s violent outburst in Charlottesville, Virginia.

First Trump held “both sides” responsible just after protesters demonstrating in support of a General Robert E. Lee statue clashed with counterprotesters. Then a prepared speech Monday had the president condemning white supremacists, neo-Nazi’s and the violence generally. Finally, Tuesday night Trump came back to two-sided rhetoric when he said some members of the far-right organized demonstration were “very fine” people.

Following the president’s mercurial takes, members of his own party took to Trump’s favorite platform. Here’s what they said:

We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 15, 2017

Saturday's violence and tragic loss of life was a direct consequence of the hateful rhetoric & action from white supremacists demonstrating. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 15, 2017

I don't understand what's so hard about this. White supremacists and Neo-Nazis are evil and shouldn't be defended. — Steve Stivers (@RepSteveStivers) August 15, 2017

White supremacy, bigotry & racism have absolutely no place in our society & no one - especially POTUS - should ever tolerate it. Full STMT: pic.twitter.com/dufC1MGWgB — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) August 15, 2017 We should be abundantly clear. White supremacy, Nazism, and hate have no place in our society. We must condemn it on no uncertain terms. — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) August 15, 2017

You can't be a "very fine person" and be a white supremacist @POTUS — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) August 15, 2017

Seems like a good time to re-up these remarks --> https://t.co/TVQEND6gfr — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 15, 2017

.@potus just doesn't get it. No moral equivalence between manifestations for and against white supremacy. He's got to stop. https://t.co/9Ja42xtgXp — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) August 15, 2017

"Very fine people" do not participate in rallies with groups chanting racist and anti-Semitic slogans and displaying vile symbols of hate. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 15, 2017

There must be no ambiguity. White supremacists, Neo-Nazis and the alt-right have no place in our society 1/2 — Drew Ferguson (@RepDrewFerguson) August 15, 2017

I remain firm in believing white supremacy as being a blight on our nation. There is no place for bigotry and racism in America. Period. — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) August 15, 2017

We can't accept excuses for white supremacy & acts of domestic terrorism. We must condemn. Period. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 15, 2017

Those who march under Nazi flags or with KKK-affiliated groups are not "fine people." — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) August 15, 2017

White supremacy and those who embrace it are a disgrace to our nation. There can be no equivocation, no comparison. — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) August 15, 2017

@POTUS must stop the moral equivalency! AGAIN, white supremacists were to blame for the violence in #Charlottesville. — Rep. Charlie Dent (@RepCharlieDent) August 15, 2017

This is cut-and-dry: White supremacists & neo-Nazis have no place in our society & that should be made unequivocally clear on all levels — Rep. Erik Paulsen (@RepErikPaulsen) August 15, 2017

Mr. President, there were not "very fine people" on the NeoNazi, white supremacist side; only haters. Grateful DOJ understands this. https://t.co/MDmYPcUP5h — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) August 15, 2017

POTUS deflected from the fact that a young woman was killed & others were injured by a bigoted follower of the white supremacist movement. — Rep. Pat Tiberi (@PatTiberi) August 15, 2017

The hatred and violence by white supremacists in Charlottesville must be condemned. Please see my full statement: https://t.co/t1ytYATHVD — Rodney Frelinghuysen (@USRepRodney) August 16, 2017

We all despise the racism, the hatred and the violence that is going on in Charlottesville. (Cont...) — Tom MacArthur (@RepTomMacArthur) August 16, 2017

(continued...) It has absolutely no place in our society and I completely condemn it. — Tom MacArthur (@RepTomMacArthur) August 16, 2017

No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 16, 2017

Our words must not create confusion. The supremacy of any race is abhorrent, unAmerican & should be condemned by everyone. Full stop. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) August 16, 2017

There is no room in America for groups like white supremacists and neo-Nazis that push a violent, racist agenda. — Senator John Hoeven (@SenJohnHoeven) August 16, 2017

Neo-nazis are abhorrent & only try to drive America apart. We must stand up to racism, antisemitism & hateful rhetoric wherever we see it. — Rep. Scott Tipton (@RepTipton) August 16, 2017

This is a time for moral clarity, not ambivalence. 1/3 — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) August 16, 2017

I urge @POTUS to unite the country, not parse the assignment of blame for the events in Charlottesville. 2/3 — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) August 16, 2017

For the sake of our country, he must leave no room for doubt that racism and hatred will not be tolerated or ignored by his White House 3/3 — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) August 16, 2017

The organizers of events which inspired & led to #charlottesvilleterroristattack are 100% to blame for a number of reasons. 1/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017

They are adherents of an evil ideology which argues certain people are inferior because of race, ethnicity or nation of origin. 2/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017

When entire movement built on anger & hatred towards people different than you,it justifies & ultimately leads to violence against them 3/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017

These groups today use SAME symbols & same arguments of #Nazi & #KKK, groups responsible for some of worst crimes against humanity ever 4/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017

Mr. President,you can't allow #WhiteSupremacists to share only part of blame.They support idea which cost nation & world so much pain 5/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017

The #WhiteSupremacy groups will see being assigned only 50% of blame as a win.We can not allow this old evil to be resurrected 6/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.