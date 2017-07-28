Photo of the Day: Senate Pages Deliver Defeated Bill to Archives

Senate pages ride the subway on Friday with copies of the health care bill headed to the Senate document room. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

To the archives they go.

A group of Senate pages ride the Capitol subway system with copies of the Republican legislation that was defeated during the party’s attempt to overhaul the 2010 health care law. The pages — high school students who spend a semester in Washington, D.C. — were delivering the copies of the bill to the Senate document room.

Early Friday, the chamber defeated a “skinny” repeal bill, 49-51, that was the GOP’s attempt to pass a health care overhaul to eventually conference with the House. GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John McCain of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joined all Democrats and independents and defeat the bill.