Hatch Raises $936K Amid Re-Election Speculation

From left, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., Senate Finance Committee chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., participate in the Congressional GOP media availability to unveil the GOP tax reform plan in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Orrin Hatch raised $936,992 in the most recent fundraising quarter amid speculation about whether he will seek an eighth term.

After re-election in 2012, the Utah Republican said this term would be his last. But Donald Trump’s election and the prospect of tax reform made the Senate’s most senior Republican reconsider.

Hatch became a loyal ally of the Trump administration and backed Trump in May of last year.

Hatch’s October quarterly report to the Federal Election Commission also showed his campaign committee has $4.75 million in the bank.

Hatch still faces significant headwinds. A poll from August showed 78 percent of Utahns want Hatch to retire at the end of his term.