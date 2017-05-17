New Mexican Would Be First Native American Congresswoman

Debra Haaland is the latest Democrat to seek the open 1st District seat, which New Mexico Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham is vacating for a gubernatorial run. (Courtesy Democratic Party of New Mexico)

Former New Mexico Democratic Party Chairwoman Debra Haaland announced Tuesday she’s running for the state’s open 1st District seat. If elected, she would be the first Native-American congresswoman.

Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe and a former San Felipe Pueblo tribal administrator, the Albuquerque Journal reported. She ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2014.

“I feel like as a woman, and a woman of color, in this time of Trump … it’s so important for our voices to be heard out there,” Haaland told the newspaper.

The 1st District seat opened up when Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she would run for governor.

The Democratic race already includes Albuquerque city Councilor Pat Davis, physicist Dennis Dinge, retired law professor Antoinette Sedillo Lopez and Edgewood town Councilman John Abrams.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.