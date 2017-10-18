Greg Pence Files Papers to Run for Congress in Indiana

Greg Pence, here with his wife Denise at this year’s presidential inauguration, filed paperwork Wednesday to run for Congress. (Courtesy Denise Pence/Facebook)

Greg Pence, the oldest brother of Vice President Mike Pence, has filed tax paperwork indicating he plans to run for Congress, The Associated Press reported.

He formed the Greg Pence for Congress Committee on Monday, according to an IRS filing obtained by The AP.

Pence has long been considering running for Indiana’s 6th District, which Republican Rep. Luke Messer is vacating to run for the Senate. Pence is currently the finance chairman of Messer’s Senate campaign.

Pence has been talking to county party chairmen in the district and was expected to make a decision about running after helping Messer launch his campaign this summer.

The eldest of the six Pence siblings, Greg Pence hails from Columbus, in the central part of the district. At least three other Republicans are running for the GOP nomination. But Pence would start with a name recognition advantage in the primary.

His brother previously held the seat before successfully running for governor in 2012. Greg Pence was a close adviser to his younger brother during those years and was often mistaken for Mike on the campaign trail.

Pence served four years in the Marine Corps, earning the rank of first lieutenant. He worked for Marathon Oil and Unocal Corporation, then became vice president of Kiel Brothers Oil Company, the family’s gas station and convenience store business.

In 2005, Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels appointed Pence deputy commissioner of the state’s Department of Environmental Management, but he left the position after a few months.

Pence and his wife, Denise — who was an early Trump supporter — own two antique malls in Indiana.