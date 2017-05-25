Greg Gianforte Allegedly Assault Guardian Reporter

Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte speaks to supporters during a campaign meet and greet at Lions Park on May 23, 2017 in Great Falls, Montana. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Montana’s at-large district candidate Greg Gianforte allegedly assaulted Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs at a campaign event at his headquarters in Bozeman Wednesday evening.

Jacobs tweeted, “Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses.” Another reporter from BuzzFeed said she witnessed part of the incident.

Gianforte reportedly left his own campaign event without saying anything else. Aides also would not answer questions about what happened, according to tweets from Alexis Levinson, the Buzzfeed reporter who was outside the room where the altercation took place.

The Gianforte campaign countered with a different version of events. Spokesman Shane Scanlon said in a statement that Jacobs entered the office without permission and “aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg’s face and began asking badgering questions.”

When Gianforte attempted to grab the phone, Jacobs grabbed his wrist and spun away, pushing them both to the ground, according to the campaign.

The Guardian quickly posted an audio recording of the incident.

Jacobs begins by talking about a development on the health care bill: “…Because you know you’ve been waiting to make your decision about health care and it just came out.”

“We’ll talk to you about that later,” Gianforte responds.

Jacobs: Yeah, but there’s not going to be time, I’m just curious if you had [unintelligible]…right now.

Gianforte: Speak with Shane please [Loud noises.] I’m sick and tired of you guys. The last guy that came in here, you did the same thing. Get the hell out of here.

Unknown: Jesus.

Gianforte: Get the hell out of here. The last guy did the same thing. You with the Guardian?

Jacobs: Yes, and you just broke my glasses.

Gianforte: The last guy did the same damn thing.

Jacobs: You just body slammed me and broke my glasses.

Gianforte: Get the hell out of here.

Jacobs: You’d like me to get the hell out of here. I’d also like to call the police. Can I get you guys’ names?

Unknown: Hey, you got to leave.

Jacobs: He just body-slammed me.

Unknown: You got to leave.

The Gallatin County Sherriff’s Office told the Guardian it was “currently investigating” the incident.