Granger Says No Town Halls Because of ‘So Many Threats’

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Texas Rep. Kay Grangersaid she will not hold town hall events because of the number of threats against members of Congress.

“I wish we could have a town hall meeting and engage with others,” she told local ABC affiliate WFAA. “There are just so many threats going on.”

Last week, the Federal Election Commission approved a request that would allow House members to use campaign cash for certain types of security.

The request came in light of House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul D. Irving stating that police had investigated 950 threats against members of Congress in the first six months of 2017 compared to 902 threats in all of 2016.

Jim Riddlesperger, a political science professor at Texas Christian University told WFAA that Granger’s concerns are well founded. “Members of Congress have the right to be concerned,” he said. “Obviously we are living in a time where incivility has kind of run rampant,” he said. “Ninety-seven percent of people have perspective and don’t go crazy. But it’s that one rogue person.