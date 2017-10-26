Graham to Testify at Menendez Trial

Sen. Lindsey Graham will testify on Thursday at the trial of Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., the senator’s office said.
“Graham is testifying as a character witness for the defense and traveled to the trial at his own personal expense,” the South Carolina Republican’s office said in a statement. “He will testify about his service with Senator Menendez in the Senate. Graham’s testimony is unrelated to the underlying charges.”
A report from CNN said Sen. Cory Booker, also a New Jersey Democrat, is also expected to testify. A Booker spokeswoman did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Menendez is on trial on public corruption charges for allegedly using his influence as a U.S. senator to help a South Florida eye doctor.
