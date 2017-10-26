Politics

Graham to Testify at Menendez Trial

Report says fellow New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker will also testify

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office said his testimony has nothing to do with “the underlying charges.”  (CQ Roll Call file photo)

Sen. Lindsey Graham will testify on Thursday at the trial of Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., the senator’s office said.

“Graham is testifying as a character witness for the defense and traveled to the trial at his own personal expense,” the South Carolina Republican’s office said in a statement. “He will testify about his service with Senator Menendez in the Senate. Graham’s testimony is unrelated to the underlying charges.” 

A report from CNN said Sen. Cory Booker, also a New Jersey Democrat, is also expected to testify. A Booker spokeswoman did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Menendez is on trial on public corruption charges for allegedly using his influence as a U.S. senator to help a South Florida eye doctor.

 

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: democrats legal-affairs republicans scandal senate Cory Booker Defense democrats Florida Lindsey Graham New Jersey Robert Menendez Senate south carolina JUDI