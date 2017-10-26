Graham to Testify at Menendez Trial

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office said his testimony has nothing to do with “the underlying charges.” (CQ Roll Call file photo)

Sen. Lindsey Graham will testify on Thursday at the trial of Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., the senator’s office said.

“Graham is testifying as a character witness for the defense and traveled to the trial at his own personal expense,” the South Carolina Republican’s office said in a statement. “He will testify about his service with Senator Menendez in the Senate. Graham’s testimony is unrelated to the underlying charges.”

A report from CNN said Sen. Cory Booker, also a New Jersey Democrat, is also expected to testify. A Booker spokeswoman did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Menendez is on trial on public corruption charges for allegedly using his influence as a U.S. senator to help a South Florida eye doctor.