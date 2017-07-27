Graham: ‘Holy Hell to Pay’ if Trump Fires Sessions

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., talks with reporters in the basement of the Capitol before the Senate Policy luncheons, June 21, 2016. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Lindsay Graham said he is “100 percent behind” embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and said there would be “holy hell to pay” if President Donald Trump fires him.

Graham also said that if the president went after special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who’s directing the investigation into possible contacts between Trump’s circle and Russia, that could be the “beginning of the end of the Trump presidency, unless Mueller did something wrong.”

Graham told CNN while he often disagrees with Sessions, he never doubts his integrity. And he said Trump’s bullying of the attorney general is not playing well with Republican senators, most of whom have ties to Sessions from when he was in the Senate.

“This effort to basically marginalize and humiliate the attorney general is not going over well in the Senate,” or the “conservative world,” Graham said.

The roots of Trump’s conflict with both Sessions and Mueller lie in the Russia investigation. Trump first became angry at Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation, due to his own Russia contacts, clearing the way for Trump to be investigated by someone who is not one of his closest allies.

Since then, Trump has regularly excoriated the attorney general on social media, generally related to the Russia investigation.

Since Mueller was appointed to run the investigation, Trump has regularly castigated him over whether the investigation would touch on Trump's finances.

While noting that Trump has the right to fire anyone in his cabinet, Graham said Trump should show respect for Sessions “as a human being,” and as one of Trump’s most loyal supporters. Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump during his presidential run.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornynexpressed similar sentiments Wednesday, saying that if Trump fired Sessions it could be the end of Senate Republicans’ cooperation with the president. It was a rare incident of Republican lawmakers rebuking Trump.

On Wednesday, Graham reportedly called Sessions to offer his support and tell him to “hang in there.” Graham has expressed concern that Trump is trying to push Sessions to resign rather than firing him outright, which he described as “weakness.”