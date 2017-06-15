Graham ‘All In’ on Trump’s New Afghanistan Strategy

Sens. John McCain, left, and Lindsey Graham have been briefed on the new plan for Afghanistan.(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Sen. Lindsey Graham is elated about President Donald Trump’s new Afghanistan strategy.

Vice President Mike Pence and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster briefed Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain and Graham Wednesday on the new plan for the fight in Afghanistan.

That’s according to Graham, who told Fox News Radio that the new strategy is one he is “very excited about.”

“I’ve never been more proud of President Trump and his team than I am right now. I was called down with Senator McCain and other senators and briefed by Gen. McMaster and the vice president yesterday in the White House situation room,” the South Carolina Republican said.

Graham said the strategy will require U.S. forces to have more active engagement with the enemy in Afghanistan. He contrasted that to the troop levels and restrictions imposed under President Barack Obama.

“Failure in Afghanistan puts the American homeland at risk. Every soldier over there is an insurance policy against another 9/11, and this was a well thought out strategy. It will be unveiled over time,” Graham said. “I am all in.”

Graham said that he previously advised Trump to either remove U.S. forces from Afghanistan or give the generals in the theater the tools they need.

“He chose to give the generals the flexibility and the ability to defend this nation,” Graham said. “I am really excited about what I heard, and over time more people will be hearing about details of it.”