Graham Doubles Down on Trump’s Golf Game

Donald Trump tees off at the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course in Scotland in 2012. Sen Lindsey Graham said . (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images file photo)

Sen. Lindsey Graham defended President Donald Trump’s golf game after being pressed on his earlier assessment of his round with the president on Monday.

In an interview with Golf Magazine, the South Carolina Republican reiterated his claims that Trump shot a 73 in windy and wet weather.

“Not one mulligan. Not one,” Graham told the magazine.

Really enjoyed a round of golf with President @realDonaldTrump today. President Trump shot a 73 in windy and wet conditions! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2017

In terms of Trump’s round Monday, Graham said Trump shot one birdie and one or two bogeys and pars on the rest of the holes.