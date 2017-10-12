Graham Doubles Down on Trump’s Golf Game

Sen. Lindsey Graham defended President Donald Trump’s golf game after being pressed on his earlier assessment of his round with the president on Monday.
In an interview with Golf Magazine, the South Carolina Republican reiterated his claims that Trump shot a 73 in windy and wet weather.
“Not one mulligan. Not one,” Graham told the magazine.
Really enjoyed a round of golf with President @realDonaldTrump today.President Trump shot a 73 in windy and wet conditions! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2017
In terms of Trump’s round Monday, Graham said Trump shot one birdie and one or two bogeys and pars on the rest of the holes.
Trump and Graham, a former presidential primary opponent and critic of Trump’s during the 2016 campaign, golfed together at Trump National Golf Club Washington in Sterling, Virginia.
“I can say without hesitation, Donald Trump did not come close to making a double bogey all day,” Graham said.
Graham also said that Trump, whom he previously called “a jackass,” was also a gracious host to him.
“I ran out of golf balls,” he said. “He started giving me golf balls.”
Graham’s compliments toward Trump differ from celebrities who have played with him before he became president.
Rock singer Alice Cooper hinted that Trump doesn’t always follow the Rules of Golf in a GQ interview.
“The worst celebrity golf cheat? I wish I could tell you that. It would be a shocker. I played golf with Donald Trump one time. That’s all I’m going to say,” he said.
Actor Samuel L. Jackson has said flat-out on multiple occasions that Trump cheats. When Trump denied they ever golfed together, Jackson posted his bill from the game.
“Golf’s a very moral game,” Jackson told the New York Daily News. “You kind of police yourself out there, and he didn’t really police himself very well out there.”
