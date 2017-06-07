Gowdy or Russell? Steering Committee Set to Pick

Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, left, speaks with Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., who is seeking the gavel that Chaffetz will lay aside when he leaves Congress at the end of the month. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Republican Reps. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina and Steve Russell of Oklahoma will make their pitch to the Republican Steering Committee Thursday to be the next chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The Steering Committee will then vote and relay its recommendation to the full Republican Conference, which is expected to ratify the choice on Tuesday.

The panel’s current chairman, Jason Chaffetz of Utah, is ending his fifth congressional term early on June 30. His replacement as chairman will take over when it is read on the House floor, which is likely to be before the Utah Republican’s departure. A special election to replace Chaffetz in the House is scheduled for November.

Gowdy is a favorite among the Oversight Committee’s Republican members, many of whom belong to the conservative House Freedom Caucus. The South Carolina Republican would not answer questions Wednesday about his interest in the role.

Russell said in a statement announcing that he is seeking the position that if chosen he would focus on government reform and highlighted reports he's done on wasteful government spending.

Rep. Jim Jordan, a previous chairman of the Freedom Caucus during the last Congress, had initially expressed an interest in the role but later begged off, saying the group’s conflicts with leadership would hinder his chances.

Chaffetz’s departure unexpectedly opened a coveted role on the powerful panel that oversees the executive branch and the District of Columbia.

But the next Republican will face the conundrum of being tasked with probing a presidential administration of the same political party.

Chaffetz had been criticized in his home district over what constituents saw as a lack of investigating the current administration as aggressively as he had Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

After indicating he would leave Congress early, Chaffetz signed several letters along with ranking member Elijah E. Cummings, seeking documents from the White House.

Lindsey McPherson contributed to this story.

