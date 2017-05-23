GOP Group Launches Health Care Ad Ahead of CBO Score

California Rep. Jeff Denham is one of the 21 lawmakers whose districts are the targets of a new ad campaign by the American Action Network. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

A conservative issue advocacy organization is spending an additional $2 million on a nationwide television ad campaign to promote the Republicans’ health care plan ahead of the release of the Congressional Budget Office score, which is expected Wednesday.

The American Action Network, which has close ties to House GOP leadership, is debuting the campaign on Tuesday morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” The ad will also air in 21 congressional districts.

Since the House narrowly passed the Republican plan this month, the network has spent $5.6 million on radio, TV and digital ads, making it the only major GOP outside group to sell the plan on air.

Its latest ad features a woman who says her family lost their “insurance and doctor because of the Affordable Care Act.”

“But now, we have hope,” says the woman, who’s identified as Elizabeth Jacinto. “Thank House Republicans for the better health care we deserve.”

“Conservatives in Congress made a promise to the American people that better health care was on the way, and they kept that promise by passing the AHCA,” Corry Bliss, AAN executive director, said in a statement, referring to the GOP health care bill, also known as the American Health Care Act.

The AAN ad targets the districts of members who voted for the plan and who are either in leadership, on relevant committees or could face competitive re-election races.

The 21 lawmakers whose districts are targeted include Arizona Rep. Martha McSally, California Reps. Jeff Denham, David Valadao, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Steve Knight, Ed Royce and Darrell Issa, Florida Reps. Brian Mast and Carlos Curbelo, Iowa Rep. Rod Blum, Illinois Reps. Peter Roskam and Rodney Davis, Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder, Maine Rep. Bruce Poliquin, Minnesota Reps. Jason Lewis and Erik Paulsen, Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, Ohio Reps. Jim Jordan and Pat Tiberi, Oregon Rep. Greg Walden and Speaker Paul D. Ryan of Wisconsin.

This latest push from the AAN comes after reports that the House may have to vote on the health care bill again, depending on the CBO score.