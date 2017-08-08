GOP Attorney to Challenge Wasserman Schultz

Attorney Carlos Reyes said he's heeding the encouragement of “hundreds of friends, family and community leaders” that the time is right to run for the House. (Reyes Law Group via YouTube)

Republican lawyer Carlos Reyes announced he would challenge embattled Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Reyes said he filed with the Federal Election Commission to challenge the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

“As a strong advocate for programs that focus on faith, family and freedom, I’ve heeded the encouragement of hundreds of friends, family and community leaders that the time is right to run for United States Congress,” he said in an announcement.

Wasserman Schultz stepped down last year as chairwoman of the DNC after WikiLeaks released emails showing the committee favored Hillary Clinton against Sen. Bernie Sanders.

She is also facing criticism for defending keeping an IT worker arrested trying to leave the country on her payroll.

Reyes will face Carla Spalding, a former Veterans Administration nurse and Navy veteran, in the Republican primary.

Reyes has longstanding connections to Republicans in Florida, having previously been appointed by former Gov. Jeb Bush to the South Broward Hospital District.

Wasserman Schultz handily beat Republican challenger Joe Kaufman last year with 57 percent of the vote compared to Kaufman’s 41 percent.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Solid Democratic.