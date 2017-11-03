Gohmert Claims Mueller Compromised National Security as FBI Director

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, accused special counsel Robert Mueller of undermining U.S. national security during his time as head of the FBI. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Rep. Louie Gohmert accused special counsel Robert Mueller of undermining national security while Mueller was head of the FBI.

The Texas Republican alleged Mueller “purged the training materials for the FBI of anything that offended the radical Islamists.”

Gohmert told “Tony Katz Today” on WIBC radio in Indianapolis that the FBI used to have a “700-page training material on radical Islam” that the department, under Mueller, scrapped in order not to offend Islamic extremists.

The FBI has not responded to a request for comment.

In 2012, the FBI concluded a months-long review into its training materials dating back to Sept. 11, 2001.

Mueller served as head of the FBI from 2001 to 2013 under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

The FBI removed hundreds of documents in its training course as a result of the review. Among the deleted documents were ones that called the Prophet Muhammad a “cult leader” and claimed “devout” Muslims had been violent for centuries.

An FBI official at the time told Fox News the documents were trashed because they were “not consistent with the highest professional standards and the FBI’s core values.”

In May, the Justice Department appointed Mueller to be the special counsel in an investigation into collusion between President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government.

Mueller recently brought charges against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and two others in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Among the charges are conspiracy against the United States and laundering money in multiple offshore accounts.

Republican leaders in Congress have remained mostly mum on the recent indictments of former Trump staffers.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas — the only lawmaker to answer questions about the investigation at a news conference earlier this week — sidestepped commenting and said: “That’s not our job, that’s not our wheelhouse.”

Democrats have accused their Republican counterparts of trying to discredit Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Gohmert’s office did not respond to a request for comment Friday to elaborate on the information he revealed Thursday.

Gohmert alleged the FBI classified the documents and lines it deleted from its training materials but that he and former Minnesota GOP Rep. Michele Bachman examined the scrapped materials.

“If you take out verses of the Quaran from what the FBI is allowed to read and train and know, then you are not helping the country,” Gohmert said.

“They don’t know to ask. They don’t know what they’re looking for,” he said of current FBI officials. “What are the indications somebody’s a radical? Because of Mueller, they have not known for years what they’re looking for.”