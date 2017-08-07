GoFundMe Set Up for Agent David Bailey

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Capitol Police Officer David Bailey to help with injuries he incurred when a gunman opened fire on Republicans practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game.
“As a result of the injuries sustained, Agent Bailey has incurred financial burdens,” the page reads.
As of Monday afternoon, $4,475 was raised for Bailey, who was placed on administrative leave for his injuries. The page hopes to raise $30,000 for Bailey.
Bailey was hit by bullet fragments when a gunman opened fire on congressional Republicans, injuring House Majority WhipSteve Scalise.
Bailey threw out the opening pitch at the Congressional Baseball Game after the shooting.
A previous GoFundMe had been set up for Officer Crystal Griner, who was injured in the ankle during the shooting.
Bartlett Jackson, a regional spokesman for GoFundMe, said the page raised $46,000 for Griner and the campaign was closed by the family.
Griner threw the first pitch for the Congressional Women’s Softball Game versus members of the Washington Press Corps.
