Gillibrand PAC Endorses Lipinski Primary Challenger in Illinois

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s PAC has endorsed a primary challenger to an incumbent Democratic congressman.

Off the Sidelines PAC backed marketing consultant Marie Newman, who’s running against Daniel Lipinski in Illinois’ 3rd District.

One of the most conservative members of the Democratic caucus and a co-chair of the Blue Dog caucus, Lipinski opposes abortion rights. He is one of only three Democrats remaining in the House who voted against the 2010 health care law, but he has not supported GOP efforts to repeal the law.

“We need Marie Newman in Congress so that we have another vote for health care, for women, and for our LGBTQ friends and family,” Gillibrand said in a statement.

Newman is backed by Daily Kos, the liberal website. She ended the third quarter with $98,000. She’s loaned her campaign $50,000. Lipinksi had $1.5 million in the bank.

First elected in 1994, Lipinksi represents the seat his father held in Congress. Lipinski has voted with his party 87 percent of the time he’s been in Congress, compared to 92 percent for the average House Democrat, according to CQ’s Vote Watch. The seven-term Democrat backed Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan for leader this year over Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the 3rd District race as Solid Democratic.

Gillibrand’s leadership PAC has doled out $172,000 to federal candidates in the 2018 cycle, according to Open Secrets. That includes 11 female Democratic candidates, including Elizabeth Pannill Fletcher in Texas’ 7th District, Chrissy Houlahan in Pennsylvania’s 6th District, former Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick in Arizona’s 2nd District, Amy McGrath in Kentucky’s 6th District, Aruna Miller in Maryland’s 6th District, Laura Moser in Texas’ 7th District, Katie Porter in California’s 45th District, Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey’s 11th District, Haley Stevens in Michigan's 11th District, Lauren Underwood in Illinois’ 14th District and Tanzie Youngblood in New Jersey’s 2nd District. Her PAC has also supported Arizona Rep. Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate bid.

