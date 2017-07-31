Gianforte to Fulfill Community Service With Montana Nonprofit

Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., has until Nov. 28 to complete his court-ordered community service. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte will fulfill his court-ordered community service with a nonprofit that builds wheelchairs for children.

Gianforte infamously body-slammed a Guardian journalist the day before the special election in Montana in May to replace former Rep. Ryan Zinke, who now heads the Department of the Interior. Despite this, the Republican candidate would go on to beat Democrat Rob Quist.

A Gallatin County judge sentenced Gianforte to 20 hours of anger management counseling and 40 hours of community service after he plead guilty.

Gianforte will conduct his community service with a group called ROC Wheels, which builds custom wheelchairs for children around the world, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

Director of Gallatin County Court Services Steve Ette told the newspaper that ROC Wheels will determine how his hours will be spent.

Gianforte has until Nov. 28 to complete both his community service hours. Once those hours are completed, the charity will give a verification of the hours and do a report as part of Gianforte’s case file.

Gallatin County Court Services works with about 60 charity and government organizations for people to complete their community service hours when they have committed a misdemeanor.