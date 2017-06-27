Gianforte Alma Mater Weighing Whether to Keep Name on Building

The alma mater of Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte has convened a committee to decide whether his name should be on a building for which his foundation donated $20 million. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The Stevens Institute of Technology Board of Trustees is initiating a review process to determine whether Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte’s name will be on a new academic building for which his family’s philanthropic foundation pledged $20 million.

Gianforte, a 1983 graduate of the university in Hoboken, New Jersey, was sworn into Congress last week after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault for body-slamming a reporter on the eve of the special election for Montana’s at-large House seat.

In a letter to faculty, staff, students and alumni, the chair and president of the board of trustees announced they were forming a committee to consider input from the Stevens community about Gianforte’s actions. The committee will then review school policies and donor relationships to decide how to handle such a situation.

“It is clear that this is a very serious matter about which reasonable people disagree, and that whatever decision is made could be viewed either favorably or unfavorably by some members of our community,” the chair and president of the board wrote.

The committee will include students, faculty, alumni, staff and trustees. James Zazzali, the former attorney general and Chief Justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court, will facilitate the committee’s discussions. The committee is expected to work into the fall 2017 semester and will present the board with a set of guidelines and principles to make a decision.

Concerns about Gianforte’s name being on the building arose while he was still a congressional candidate this past spring. Those concerns, the chairs of the board wrote, stemmed from his “public statements and philanthropic record.”

University president Nariman Farvardin discussed those concerns at a town hall meeting in mid April. Earlier in the month, the president assured the Stevens’ community that Gianforte’s gift wouldn’t compromise the university’s commitment to academic freedom.

“It is important to note that Greg Gianforte has never made any request of the University to promote specific political, religious, or other positions associated with this gift,” the president wrote.

