Gianforte Settles with Journalist He Body-Slammed

Montana Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte reached an out-of-court settlement with Ben Jacobs, the Guardian journalist whom he assaulted.
Gianforte posted a public apology to Jacobs and pledged to donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Reuters reported.
"Nothwithstanding anyone’s statements to the contrary, you did not initiate any physical contact with me, and I had no right to assault you,” Gianforte said in his apology.
Initially, Gianforte’s campaign put out a statement saying Jacobs had instigated the confrontation.
Jacobs, a political reporter for The Guardian newspaper, agreed not to bring civil action against Gianforte, but the incoming congressman still faces misdemeanor charges.
According to a release from a spokeswoman for Jacobs, the reporter sent an email to Montana prosecutors saying he would not object to Gianforte pleading no contest to the charges.
