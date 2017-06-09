Gianforte to Plead Monday

Republican Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte is expected to plead either guilty or no contest on Monday. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images file photo)

Montana’s incoming Rep. Greg Gianforte is expected to make a plea on Monday to misdemeanor assault charges over his body-slamming of a reporter the day before his election last month.

Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert told Reuters Gianforte is also expected to be sentenced that same day.

Gianforte settled with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs when he pledged to donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists and apologized.

“I have accepted Mr. Gianforte’s apology and his willingness to take responsibility for his actions and statements,” Jacobs said in a statement. “I hope the constructive resolution of this incident reinforces for all the importance of respecting the freedom of the press and the First Amendment and encourages more civil and thoughtful discourse in our country.”

Jacobs also told Lambert he would not object to Gianforte pleading no contest.

A conviction could lead to a maximum sentence of six months in jail.