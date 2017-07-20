Four Members Sued Over Rainbow Flags

Rep. Susan Davis posted a photo of the Pride flag hanging outside her office alongside U.S. and California flags. (Rep. Susan Davis’ office)

Four Democratic Representatives are being sued by an opponent of LGBTQ rights for displaying a Pride flag in front of their offices.

The lawsuit is being brought by Chris Sevier, who is opposed to same-sex marriage, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.

The members involved are Reps. Susan Davis and Alan Lowenthal of California, Don Beyer of Virginia and Earl Blumenauer of Oregon.

Sevier is arguing that homosexuality is qualified as “a religion” and that the pride flag is considered a religious symbol of “homosexual denomination.”

But Davis said her flag is being taken down and is only further validating her reason for having the flag on display in the first place.

"The response we've gotten is overwhelmingly positive," Davis said.

Davis was served with the lawsuit as San Diego's pride parade was closing.

In a statement, Davis said the lawsuit wouldn’t deter her from working for equality.

“It is especially offensive to see this type of hateful behavior right after our city celebrated Pride with a record high turnout. It’s disheartening that in this day and age this is still an issue. Be assured that hateful lawsuits are not going to stop me from celebrating our nation’s diversity. If anything, this lawsuit is a reminder of the need for us to work even harder for full equality for all Americans.”

Sevier’s case is not likely to go anywhere since he also asks the court to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling that ended bans on sodomy laws and the ruling that allowed for same-sex marriage nationwide.