Former State Rep. Joins Crowded Field for Chaffetz’s Seat

Former Utah State Rep.Chris Herrod is the latest challenger to announce his candidacy for the seat of outgoing Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah. (Chris Herrod via Facebook)

Former state Rep. Chris Herrod on Tuesday joined the crowded field running for outgoing Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s seat.

Herrod framed himself as “not shy about giving my opinion, especially against political correctness” in an interview with KNRS’s Rod Arquette Show, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The Republican candidate served five years in Utah’s House of Representatives and is a vocal critic of illegal immigration.

“Nobody has represented the voices of the legal immigrants or the working class that are getting crushed by illegal immigration,” he said.

Herrod also said “something’s not up to snuff with our vetting process” of refugees.

Herrod is the latest to jump into a crowded race that includes investment adviser Tanner Ainge, son of former BYU and NBA star and current Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, state Rep. Brad Daw, state Sens. Deidre Henderson and Margaret Dayton on the Republican side, and progressive candidate Ben Frank and activist Carl Ingwell are running as Democrats.

Additionally, Republican Damian Kidd and Democrat Kathryn Allen announced they plan to run, and Provo Mayor John Curtis is expected to announce his decision whether to run on Thursday.

Chaffetz announced earlier this month that he would leave Congress at the end of June.

The primary will take place on August 15 and the general election will be held on Nov. 7.