Former Rep. Mike Honda Joins California PAC

Former Rep. Michael M. Honda is the new chairman of the “Red to Blue California” political action committee, which is focused on unseating House Republicans in the Golden State.

The California Democrat, who served eight terms in the House, will serve in an advisory role and as a surrogate for the PAC, which aims to pick up seven GOP seats that Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton carried last fall.

Honda, who faced an ethics investigation into misuse of official funds, lost his re-election bid last year to fellow Democrat Ro Khanna.

“In all my years of public service, I cannot think of a more critical time for us to stand up and fight for the values of equality, tolerance, and justice that we hold dear,” Honda said in a statement. “Taking back Congress, starts right here in California.”

Democrats are targeting the California seats, especially in Orange County, in their quest to flip 24 seats and win back the House.

Former Democratic congressional candidate Michael Eggman officially launched the PAC in June. Red to Blue California is focused on unseating GOP Reps. Jeff Denham, whom Eggman challenged in 2014 and 2016, David Valadao and Steve Knight, and four Republicans who represent parts of Orange County: Ed Royce, Mimi Walters, Dana Rohrabacher, and Darrell Issa.

All seven were also on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s initial list of 2018 targets announced in January.

The PAC aims to spend $1 million on local, state and federal races in each of the districts. Federal Election Commission documents showed the group raised nearly $37,000 through June 30. A spokesman said the PAC raised “six figures” in July and August and that the average donation was under $25.