Former Governor, Senate Candidate Announces Bid for Reichert’s Seat

Dino Rossi at first did not succeed. So he tried… and tried... and tried again.

And now, the Washington GOP state senator, who has lost two races for governor (2004, 2008) and one for the U.S. Senate (2010), is giving national politics another shot.

Rossi announced at the state’s GOP dinner on Thursday he will run to fill the seat being vacated by Republican Dave Reichert in Washington’s 8th District. Reichert is retiring at the end of this term.

“Over the past two weeks, I’ve listened…in person, to Terri and our kids, my business partners and probably more than three hundred other people from across the political spectrum,” Rossi posted on Facebook Thursday night. “They all share the same view that Congress is broken and needs fresh leadership. Almost all of them urged me to run because they think that my skill set can help our communities and our country.”

Rossi was thrust into the national spotlight in 2004 during his race with Democrat Christine Gregoire for Washington governor. Rossi came out on top in the initial results and in the first recount. But the decisive second recount, done by hand, showed Gregoire had won by 133 votes. It was the closest governor’s race in U.S. history.

Rossi ran for governor again in 2008 and lost.

In 2010, he won Washington’s Republican Senate primary but lost by 5 points to incumbent Democratic Sen. Patty Murray in the general election.

The 8th District, spanning the central portion of the state, including mostly white King and Pierce Counties, has remained firmly within the GOP’s clutches since it was created in 1983, but Reichert’s retirement could open the door for a Democratic takeover in 2018.Hillary Clinton carried the district over President Donald Trump by three points in 2016, and Barack Obama beat Mitt Romney by two points in 2012, according to calculations by Daily KOS Elections.

After Reichert announced his retirement, Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales flipped the district’s rating from Solid Republican to Tilt Democratic.

Several Democrats have already announced they will run for the open seat, including a city councilmember in the district, a pediatrician, a former King County deputy prosecutor, and an Amazon software developer.

State Republicans on Thursday projected confidence that Rossi’s name recognition and his credentials in Washington politics, which date back some two decades, will carry the day.

“Democrats should prepare for an uphill battle if they plan to challenge one of Washington's beloved Republicans in a historically conservative district,” the state’s Republican chairwoman Susan Hutchinson said in a statement.

