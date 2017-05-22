Flynn May Have Lied During Security Clearance Renewal, Says Cummings

Rep. Elijah Cummings, left, has asked House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Jason Chaffetz, right, to subpoena records from the White House about Michael Flynn. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

The ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is asking the panel’s top lawmaker to use his subpoena power to ask the White House for documents related to former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Rep. Elijah Cummings wrote to Chairman Jason Chaffetz that the committee had in its possession documents that appeared to show Flynn lied to investigators in 2016 when he was getting his security clearance renewed.

In the letter, Cummings states documents in the panel’s possession show Flynn received $45,000 to speak at a conference that was paid for by a Russian media company as well as airfare and lodging for Flynn and his son.

In Flynn’s interview, he denied receiving payments from the foreign entity. The payment from the media company came from a London-based bank to Flynn’s speaker agency in the U.S. but the hotel and lodging payments did not, Cummings wrote.

Flynn also did not reveal to investigators any contact he may have had with foreign officials, the Maryland Democrat said.

“It is difficult to understand how General Flynn could have believed that his dinner with Russian President Vladimir Putin was an ‘insubstantial contact,’” Cummings wrote, with the support of all Democrats on the committee.

Flynn’s attorney has indicated the retired lieutenant general briefed the Defense Intelligence Agency of his trip but he did not disclose any relationships with foreign governments or businesses.

Flynn’s security clearance renewal was conducted under the Obama administration in January.

A spokeswoman for Chaffetz said the congressman had no comment on the letter. The Utah Republican is ending his term early on June 30.

Cummings wrote that if Chaffetz refuses to issue a subpoena, he should schedule a meeting so that members of the panel “can vote to issue the subpoena ourselves.”

“We need to know what the President, Vice President, White House Counsel, and other top officials knew about General Flynn — and when they knew it,” Cummings wrote.

Contact Rahman at remarahman@cqrollcall.com or follow her on Twitter at @remawriter.