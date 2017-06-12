Sanders Gets First Endorsement for 2020 Presidential Race

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has polled as the most popular politician in the wake of the 2016 election. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna got an early start talking about the 2020 presidential election on Monday when he tweeted that Rep. Bernie Sanders should “absolutely run again in 2020!”

Khanna went on to say Sanders “has vision, stamina, and most importantly, trust at a time when people don’t trust anyone in politics.”

A spokesman for Sanders told CNN “It’s a little bit early to be talking about 2020.”

I might be the first member of Congress to say this: Bernie should absolutely run again in 2020! https://t.co/B6u1vOX8Rb — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 12, 2017

Sanders over the weekend attended the second People’s Summit in Chicago, an event put together by organizations broadly aligned with Sanders’ socialist political ideology like the Democratic Socialists of America, the National Nurses United union, and Sanders’ group Our Revolution. Khanna also spoke at the event.

Sanders convened the first People’s Summit last year, days before the Democratic National Convention.

While Sanders would be nearly 80 in 2020, polling has shown him to be by far the most popular politician in the U.S. since the 2016 election. His presidential candidacy energized a wave of young voters and activists interested in socialist policies outside of the Democratic Party mainstream, and no other clear standard-bearer for that movement has emerged at the national level.