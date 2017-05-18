Prosecutors Release Evidence Used to Convict Corrine Brown

Former Florida Democratic Rep. Corrine Brown was convicted on 18 counts including fraud and tax evasion. (AP file photo)

Evidence used to convict former Florida Rep. Corrine Brown, including photos of her and a longtime aide depositing money from a bogus charity into personal bank accounts, was released by prosecutors Wednesday.

Brown was found guilty last week of 18 charges including fraud and tax evasion in relation to using a sham charity called One Door for Education as a personal slush fund.

Among documents obtained by News4Jax in Jacksonville were photos of Brown and former chief of staff Ronnie Simmons, who testified against her, depositing money from the charity into her personal bank accounts.

In addition, photos were released of events paid for by the charity, including one of a $750 birthday cake for Brown’s daughter Shantrel, and others at ceremonies honoring Brown, including one of Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

Another photo showed Brown with a banner showing Brown’s slogan of “Corrine Delivers,” as well as the logo for One Door for Education and a congressional seal. Other photos showed a flyer for a skybox at a Beyonce concert paid for by One Door.