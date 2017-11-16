Ethics Committee Should Review Franken Allegations, McConnell Says

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Sen. Al Franken.

“As with all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement to Roll Call. “I hope the Democratic Leader will join me on this. Regardless of party, harassment and assault are completely unacceptable — in the workplace or anywhere else.”

A Los Angeles morning radio news host accused Franken of forcibly kissing her and groping her in an open letter on her station’s website.