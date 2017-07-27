Ethics Committee Announces Probe of Guam Delegate

The House Ethics Committee announced it was probing Del. Madeleine Bordallo of Guam, which her staff said involved a lodging issue. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The House Ethics Committee announced Thursday it was taking up a referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics on a matter involving Guam Del. Madeleine Bordallo.

Bordallo’s spokesman, Adam P. Carbullido, said the matter relates to an inquiry regarding her living arrangement on the island.

Bordallo has leased her home in Guam and stays in an apartment owned by her sister because she spends the majority of her time in Washington, Carbullido said.

“The time it takes to fly between Guam and D.C. — which is often between 18-24 hours — make it impossible for her to travel back to Guam each weekend like other members of Congress,” Carbullido said.

The committee is expected to release details of the OCE investigation by September 11, which marks a second 45-day deadline in which the panel has to announce how it will proceed.

“Congresswoman Bordallo is cooperating fully with the Committee and is committed to abiding by the rules of the House and federal law,” her spokesman said. “She asserts that no violation has occurred and looks forward to timely resolution by the Ethics Committee.”

Bordallo has served as a delegate to the U.S. territory since 2003 but like other delegates does not vote with House members. Before that she was a lieutenant governor, state senator and first lady of the tiny island nation.

