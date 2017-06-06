Early Voting in Georgia Special House Race Will Far Outpace Primary

Jon Ossoff, Democratic candidate for the Georgia 6th Congressional district, speaks with campaign volunteers. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Some 46,000 voters have already cast their ballots in the Georgia House special election between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff, on pace to easily surpass the number who voted early in the primary.

There are still two weeks of early voting left before the June 20 runoff. In the initial election of the race, held on April 18, 55,000 people cast ballots early, meaning the runoff's early voting totals could quickly surpass that number.

A recent poll showed Ossoff and Handel locked in a close race, with Ossoff up two points, but well within the margin of error. An earlier poll showed Ossoff ahead by 7 points.