Duncan Hunter Gets Republican Challenger

Retired Army Sgt. Daniel Casara was featured in a book of paintings of wounded veterans by former President George W. Bush. {George W. Bush Presidential Center)

California Rep. Duncan Hunter now has a challenge from a fellow Republican and veteran Daniel Casara.

Casara is a retired Army sergeant who currently works as a motivational speaker, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Casara earned a Purple Heart after an attack on his tank when he was serving in Iraq and has undergone multiple surgeries.

Former President George W. Bush featured Casara in a book of paintings of wounded veterans. The two also did a joint interview in March with Sean Hannity on Fox News, where Bush praised Casara’s speech.

“I’ve heard a lot of speeches — this guy can speak,” Bush said.

Casara said in his announcement he plans to focus on providing adequate care for veterans and tax reform that “benefits every American.”

Hunter is currently facing an FBI investigation for the use of campaign money for personal use such as jewelry, private school uniforms, and oral surgery. Similarly, an ethics probe found that Hunter used campaign cash to fly his children’s pet rabbit on a commercial airliner.

Despite the fact California’s 50th District is solidly Republican and Hunter succeeded his father in office, he is facing eight challengers including Casara.

Hunter also spent $336,664 of campaign cash on legal fees, the Times reported, while Democrats continue to raise money against him and his campaign still has $114,412 in unpaid legal fees.

Roll Call/Inside Elections With Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Likely Republican.

