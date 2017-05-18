Actual Witch Hunt Trumped What Trump Has Faced, Salem Rep Says

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., hit President Donald Trump for calling the probe into his campaign’s ties with Russia “the single greatest witch hunt in political history.” (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton used a bit of literal gallows humor to push back against a tweet by President Donald Trump asserting that a probe into ties between his campaign and Russia was “the single greatest witch hunt in political history.”

Moulton represents Salem, the home of the infamous Salem Witch Trials, which were popularized in the Arthur Miller play, “The Crucible.”

As the Representative of Salem, MA, I can confirm that this is false. https://t.co/8yJIzZBSE8 — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 18, 2017

Moulton has been an outspoken critic of Trump. In 2016, he compared Trump’s rise in politics to the rise of Adolf Hitler, though was quick to say Trump wasn’t Hitler.

A veteran of the Iraq War, Moulton has also been a critic of Trump’s ban on travel from majority-Muslim counties.

In April, Moulton pointed out that Trump said he cared enough about Syrians to launch Tomahawk missile strikes against Syria but refused to let refugees into the U.S.

So @POTUS cares enough about the Syrian people to launch 50 Tomahawks but not enough to let the victims of Assad find refuge & freedom here. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) April 7, 2017

The Salem witch trials led to the executions of 20 people, the majority women. Several others died while imprisoned.

So far, the controversy over alleged ties between Russia and the Trump administration has led to the firings of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who allegedly lied about conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, and former FBI director James B. Comey, whose agency was investigating alleged Trump administration-Russia ties.