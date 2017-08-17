Trump’s Confederate Monument Defense in Tweets

Police stand in front of protesters as President Donald Trump’s motorcade departs Trump Tower on Wednesday in New York City. Trump was traveling to Bedminster, New Jersey as fallout continued from his comments on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has been busy on Twitter criticizing the removal of monuments dedicated to Confederate leaders and praising their beauty.

Trump said it was “sad to see the history and culture” being “ripped apart with the removal of beautiful statues and monuments.”

The president said that it was not possible to change history but it would be good to learn from it.

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

The tweets come after a number of local leaders, including Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, have proposed removing statues of Confederate leaders

The proposals were in response to racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia., when neo-Nazis, white supremacists and members of the Ku Klux Klan protested the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee.

After initially saying there was blame on “many sides,” on Monday, Trump singled out neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan.

But by Tuesday, Trump walked back his remarks by saying that there was blame on “both sides” and remarking that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the protest.

John T. Bennett contributed to this report.