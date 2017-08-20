Politics

Trump to Address Afghanistan Strategy Monday Night

Reports: President leaning toward keeping 4,000 U.S. troops there

President Donald Trump will make an announcement on Afghanistan on Monday night. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump will address U.S. military forces Monday evening about his new plan for the country’s nearly 16-year-old war in Afghanistan.

As a candidate and president, Trump often has maligned the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations for spending trillions too much in military operations overseas since the 9/11 attacks.

Trump will make the announcement on Afghanistan and the greater region at 9 p.m. (EDT) on Monday evening at Fort Myer, which is located a few miles from the White House in Arlington, Va.

Trump has been leaning toward keeping around 4,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, according to reports.

A White House spokesman and a National Security Council spokesman both declined to provided details about what the president will announce.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: defense donald-trump foreign-policy messaging policy politics Afghanistan Barack Obama Donald J. Trump Executive Branch House Virginia White House DEFN