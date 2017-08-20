Trump to Address Afghanistan Strategy Monday Night

President Donald Trump will make an announcement on Afghanistan on Monday night. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump will address U.S. military forces Monday evening about his new plan for the country’s nearly 16-year-old war in Afghanistan.

As a candidate and president, Trump often has maligned the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations for spending trillions too much in military operations overseas since the 9/11 attacks.

Trump will make the announcement on Afghanistan and the greater region at 9 p.m. (EDT) on Monday evening at Fort Myer, which is located a few miles from the White House in Arlington, Va.

Trump has been leaning toward keeping around 4,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, according to reports.

A White House spokesman and a National Security Council spokesman both declined to provided details about what the president will announce.