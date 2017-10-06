Dominican-American Candidate Pledges to be Trump’s ‘Worst Nightmare’

“I'm Donald Trump’s worst nightmare — I’m an immigrant who’s the product of the American Dream,” says Massachusetts House candidate Juana Matias. (Juana Matias via Facebook)

Massachusetts State Rep. Juana Matias on Thursday became the fourth candidate to jump into the Democratic primary to replace Democratic Rep. Niki Tsongas.

“I’m Donald Trump’s worst nightmare — I’m an immigrant who’s the product of the American Dream,” she said.

Matias’ family came to the United States from the Dominican Republic when she was five years old and owned a small business, the Lowell Sun reported.

Matias is particularly critical of Trump’s efforts to roll back gun laws, environmental regulations, and social safety net programs.

She is advocating for universal health care, abortion rights, and preserving Social Security and Medicare.

Tsongas August announcement that she would not seek re-election in Massachusetts’ 3rd District set off a crowded primary.

Along with Matias, other Democratic candidates include Daniel Arrigg Koh, former chief of staff to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh; Cambridge City Councilor Nadeem Mazen; and Abhijit “Beej” Das, CEO of the Trocca Hotel.

Other potential Democratic candidates include state Sen. Barbara L'Italien; former lieutenant governor nominee Steve Kerrigan; and former congressional chief of staff Lori Trahan.

So far, the Republicans who have jumped in the race include Iraq War veteran Scott Gunderson, and Rick Green, who co-founded the Mass Fiscal Alliance.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race as Solid Democratic.

