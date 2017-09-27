Titus Passes on Nevada Senate Race

Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has decided not to challenge GOP Sen. Dean Heller next year, lowering the likelihood of a Democratic primary for the Senate race.

“After careful consideration I have decided that I can better serve the people of Nevada as dean of the House delegation than as a freshman senator, so I will be running for re-election in District 1,” Titus said in a statement to the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas.

Titus had been weighing a Senate run even after Rep. Jacky Rosen announced she would challenge Heller. Democrats coalesced around Rosen as a top recruit for the seat, but Titus was still considering a run.

Democrats are eyeing Nevada as a pickup opportunity though they are largely on defense in 2018. Heller has faced criticism from the left and right for waffling on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. Perennial candidate Danny Tarkanian has launched a primary challenge. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race a Tossup.

Titus was first elected to represent the 3rd District in 2008, but lost re-election in 2010 to Republican Joe Heck. In 2012, Titus successfully ran in the 1st District and was easily re-elected in 2014 and 2016.

