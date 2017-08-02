Diane Black Will Need to Resign Budget Chairmanship Or Seek Waiver

Budget Chairwoman Diane Black, R-Tenn., seen here with ranking member John Yarmuth, D-Ky., might be stepping down from her post as she pursues a run for governor. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Rep. Diane Black may have to step down as Budget Committee chairwoman now that she’s running for governor of Tennessee, but who will want to take the gavel of a panel whose primary work product has run into major roadblocks for two years in a row?

The Tennessee Republican is the first woman to chair the Budget Committee but she has only held the gavel for eight months. She replaced Tom Price, the Georgia Republican who was chairman for just two years before President Donald Trump tapped him to be his Health and Human Services secretary.

Per House Republican Conference rules, a committee chairman or chairwoman who publicly announces plans to run for another office must resign the chairmanship. Black announced her intention to run for governor on Wednesday.

With the House in recess until after Labor Day, it appears Black may not have to immediately step down, as her resignation from the Budget Committee would likely have to be read on the floor to take effect.

This provides her time to continue whipping support for the fiscal 2018 budget resolution, which GOP leaders would like to put on the floor in September if they can get the needed 218 votes.

“She will remain chairman for the time being and is focused on getting this budget across the finish line,” Budget Committee spokesman Will Allison said.

Ultimately, Black could seek a waiver from the Republican Steering Committee, which oversees committee assignments, if she decides she wants to stay on as chairwoman while running for governor.

Who’s next?

If Black does resign, the conference rules say the next highest ranking Republican on the panel, which in this case is Indiana Rep. Todd Rokita, serves as acting chair until the Steering Committee picks a replacement.

Rokita is unlikely to want to stay on as chairman since he is expected to soon announce plans to run for Senate against fellow Indiana Rep. Luke Messer.

No members have formally announced plans to seek the post yet but interested candidates have likely been informally talking to colleagues for weeks, as Black’s announcement was expected.

The next six most senior Budget Committee members are Florida’s Mario Diaz-Balart, Oklahoma’s Tom Cole, California’s Tom McClintock, Georgia’s Rob Woodall, South Carolina’s Mark Sanford and Arkansas’ Steve Womack.

Diaz-Balart’s spokeswoman said Wednesday he is not seeking the chairmanship.

An aide to Cole said Wednesday that Cole is “fully engaged in his responsibilities as Chairman of the Labor, Health and Human Services and Education appropriations subcommittee. He has no plans to seek any other position at this time.”

When the job came open last year, McClintock said at that time that he was interested in the chairmanship. His office did not return a request for comment Wednesday.

A Womack aide said the congressman would be possibly interested in pursuing the chairmanship if an opening officially becomes available.

Woodall’s office and Sanford’s office did not return requests for comment.

Rep. Dave Brat, who is less senior but very active on budget issues, said he was open to a bid for the gavel when asked if he was interested or if there was another member he supported.

“If my colleagues think that having a PhD in economics as chair of the Budget Committee would be good for the country, I would be happy to serve,” Brat, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and former economics professor, said in an email.

Brat’s reference to his colleagues’ support is key. The Steering Committee, which is stacked with leadership and allied members, might be unlikely to support his candidacy given that he’s been a frequent thorn in leadership’s side. Former Freedom Caucus Chairman Jim Jordan opted against a bid for Oversight and Government Reform Committee chairman in June because he didn’t like his chances before the Steering Committee.

Another less senior committee member, Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, also seems intrigued in the Budget chairmanship.

“I’m always looking for ways to more effectively serve those I represent in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio,” he said in a statement. “Developing a responsible budget is foundational to ensuring an efficient and effective federal government. The House Budget Committee plays a critical role in the budgeting process, helping to shape America’s spending priorities — now more than ever, given the $20 trillion national debt. So, this is something I’m looking at very closely.”

Stalled Budgets

The Budget Committee helped Speaker Paul D. Ryan, who held the gavel for four years before Price, rise to prominence.

But the chairmanship may not be as attractive now as it has been in previous years. While the Budget Committee has reported out a budget resolution every fiscal year, the full House did not vote on the committee-passed product last year and has yet to vote on the fiscal 2018 resolution the committee unanimously approved a few weeks ago.

In January 2017, the House did adopt a “shell” fiscal 2017 budget resolution that was used as an instrument to later pass a House bill that would partially repeal and replace the 2010 health care law.

Last year Price’s budget was tanked amid controversy over a topline spending number, with conservatives balking at leadership’s decision to adhere to budget deal numbers former Speaker John A. Boehner brokered before leaving office.

This year, Black’s budget remains stalled, primarily amid disagreements over a reconciliation instruction that calls for $203 billion in mandatory spending cuts. Many conservatives want that number to be set higher and several moderates feel like the instruction as a whole is jeopardizing the chances for a tax overhaul, which is also planned to move under the reconciliation process.

Whoever succeeds Black as chairwoman now, should she resign, will have the difficult job of helping leadership whip votes for the budget resolution and trying to broker a perhaps unreachable compromise. And if past is prologue, the next few years of budgeting won’t be any easier.

Ryan McCrimmon contributed to this report.