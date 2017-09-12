Diane Black Unsure about Finishing Her Term

Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., is weighing whether to continue her term in the House or to run for governor full-time. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Tennessee Rep. Diane Black is unsure if she will finish her current term in Congress as she runs for governor.

Black told reporters at the Tennessee State Fair on Monday that she had not yet made that decision, the Tennesseean in Nashville reported.

As chairwoman of the House Budget Committtee, Black said she wants to have a budget passed before she makes a decision.

“I’m still doing what I promised I would do and that’s to try to get the budget across the line,” Black said. “It’s out of my committee, but I feel obligated to continue to work to get that done and we’re working on that right now.”

A rule instituted in 2014 requires that Black would have to give up her position as chairwoman, unless she receives a waiver, if she is running for another office.

Black is one of five Republican candidates seeking nomination for governor.

Former state Agriculture Commissioner John Rose and state Sen. Judd Matheny have both announced they are running to replace Black. Inside Politics with Nathan L. Gonzales rates 6th District race Solid Republican.