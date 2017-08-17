Denham Gets 24-Year-Old Challenger

At least seven Democrats are lined up to run against California Republican Rep. Jeff Denham. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Despite not being old enough to serve in Congress yet, Mateo Morelos Bedolla is running to challenge Republican Rep. Jeff Denham in California.

Constitutionally, a member of Congress must be 25 years of age to by the date of their election. Bedolla will turn 25 by Election Day, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Bedolla previously worked for Democratic Rep. Jerry McNerney and left his job earlier this year. Prior to that, he worked in construction to pay for college.

Despite supporting a Medicare for All model on health care and debt-free college, Bedolla said he does not want to be seen as a Democrat in the model of Sen. Bernie Sanders, even though he voted for the Vermont independent in last year’s presidential primary.

“I’m trying to address basic issues that would apply to everybody,” he said.

So far, Bedolla joins seven other candidates in a plan to unseat Denham, a four-term incumbent.

Democrats are again targeting Denham after coming up short last cycle. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is again targeting him for the 2018 midterm elections.

Denham’s district was one of 23 Republican-held districts that broke for Hillary Clinton instead of President Donald Trump, according to the Daily Kos.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates California’s 10th District Lean Republican.