Democrats Want a Short Debt Limit Hike With Harvey Aid

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement that they believed their proposal “…offers a bipartisan path forward to ensure prompt delivery of Harvey aid as well as avoiding a default. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The House and Senate Democratic leaders announced their opening bid ahead of a meeting with President Donald Trump and the top Republicans in the two chambers Wednesday.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi are going to propose to Trump pairing Hurricane Harvey aid with a three-month extension of borrowing authorities.

“Democrats are prepared to offer our votes for the Harvey aid package, and a short term debt limit increase of three months. Given Republican difficulty in finding the votes for their plan, we believe this proposal offers a bipartisan path forward to ensure prompt delivery of Harvey aid as well as avoiding a default, while both sides work together to address government funding, DREAMers, and health care,” Schumer and Pelosi said in a joint statement.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan appeared to reject the proposal later Wednesday, calling it “unworkable,” and accusing Schumer and Pelosi of playing politics with the debt ceiling.

An emergency supplemental spending measure designed to replenish the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund and provide immediate assistance for the recovery from Harvey is set to pass the House on Wednesday.

And it appears the measure will be amended in the Senate to add a debt ceiling increase or suspension of an unknown duration.

With the House using a legislative vehicle that can avoid some of the usual procedural hurdles in the Senate, absent a time agreement, the Senate will be able to hold a debate-limiting cloture vote on the bill in whatever final form it may take as early as Friday.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, a member of the leadership team, signaled late Tuesday that adding a continuing resolution to a potential Harvey aid and debt limit measure could be a bridge too far.

Blunt said that such a proposal “sounds like a lot.”

No formal announcements regarding the Senate’s procedure are expected until after the weekly conference lunches. The usual Tuesday lunches will take place on Wednesday this week because of Monday’s Labor Day holiday.

— Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report.Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.