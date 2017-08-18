Democrats Say Bannon’s Ouster Not Enough

Democrats say the ouster of White House adviser Steve Bannon is a good first step. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Democrats are glad President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon is gone, but they say change is needed from the top down.

Democratic members of Congress hammered the president for choosing Bannon, the former Breitbart executive, to plot strategy in the White House in the first place. And they said if the president wants to repair the damage he has done, he should look inward.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York went even farther, referring to the president as the “Grand Wizard in the Oval Office.”

Bannon may be gone, but things won't change if Grand Wizard remains in Oval Office #Birther-in-Chief — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 18, 2017

Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz said “it’s the president that matters” and it was important to “remember how little of a difference it makes with this president.”