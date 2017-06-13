Democrats Decry ‘Legislative Malpractice’ on Health Care

Senate Democrats on Tuesday continued to assail how Republican leaders are crafting legislation to overhaul the U.S. health care system, calling it “legislative malpractice,” and are using Republican leaders’ own statements from years past to make their point.

While GOP members routinely criticize the manner in which Democrats passed the 2010 health law on a strictly party-line vote, there are stark differences between that process and the current one.

Democrats held a number of public hearings and marathon markups on the legislation before bringing it to the floor for a vote. Republicans, however, have refused to hold no public hearings on a bill that would impact nearly one-sixth of the country’s economy and are prepared to bypass the regular committee process and bring the legislation directly to the Senate floor.

“We are in the midst of one of the greatest acts of legislative malpractice Washington has ever seen. Senate Republicans are squirreled away behind closed doors, writing a bill they won’t let the public read,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York told reporters on Tuesday. “They don’t want the American people to see how poorly they would do under this bill.“

Schumer cited comments Vice President Mike Pence made after the health law passed criticizing the process used by Democrats.

“He said ‘American people deserve time to read this and every member of Congress ought to commit to reading the bill.’ Today no member of Congress can read the bill because we don’t know what it is,” Schumer said, just moments before Pence and his security detail passed behind the Democratic leader. The comments of Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., assailing the 2009-2010 effort as a rush job were trotted out as well.

While Republicans continue to charge ahead on their overhaul effort, leadership spent a notable portion of their weekly press conference defending the current process.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — a vocal critic of the tactics used by Democrats to pass the health law -- attributed the lack of public hearings to the fact that both parties have been dealing with the issues surrounding the U.S. health care system for the past seven years.

“We know a lot about the subject, we know how complicated it is. Nobody is hiding the ball here. Feel free to ask anybody, anything. But there’s been gazillions of hearings on this subject,” the Kentucky Republican said following the weekly GOP policy lunch. “We’ll let you see the bill when we finally release it.”

Other Republican leaders said the open process for the legislation would begin once it reaches the chamber floor for a vote.

“Now we hear them complaining about transparency. The Republican Senate bill under reconciliation will go to the Senate floor and be open for amendments. It will be an open amendment process,” Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee, told reporters.

Meanwhile, several GOP members on Monday said they were unaware of key policy details that were under consideration. Fifteen Republican senators on Tuesday traversed up Pennsylvania Avenue for a meeting with President Donald Trump and Pence on health care.

At the start of the lunch, Trump said he wanted the Senate to pass a bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature domestic policy achievement “as soon as we can do it.” He predicted the Senate eventually will pass a “phenomenal bill” that will feature a “great health care plan” that will be ’far better” than the Obama-era law.

John T. Bennett contributed to this report.